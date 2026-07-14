Assembly of First Nations National Chief says coming Prime Minister meeting to focus on First Nations

Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak kicked off the 2026 Annual General Assembly with a big announcement on the upcoming First Nations-First Ministers (FNFM) Meeting. During her opening remarks in Ottawa on Tuesday (July 14), Woodhouse Nepinak touched on several of the major topics on the agenda, including the FNFM meeting that did not yet have an official date. Now it does, as Woodhouse Nepinak told the near 3,000 delegates and 400 Chiefs in attendance at the Rogers Centre that her team and Prime Minister Mark Carney’s office had agreed on an October 26, 2026, date for this groundbreaking FNFM meeting. “Securing this meeting didn’t come easy. And part of me won’t believe it until we are there. We had tough discussions with the provinces last…



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