Six Nations water ‘not safe to drink,’ health officials say

By J.P. Antonacci, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator Six Nations residents started the week still unable to drink the water from their taps. “The community water is not safe to drink,” residents of Canada’s most populous First Nation were told in a community bulletin on Monday. “You must boil the water from your community water supply before using it.” Six Nations has been under a boil-water advisory since Thursday after a watermain break caused a drop in water pressure for band members connected to the reserve’s water. Residents were told to brace for a boil-water advisory while public works staff searched for the break. The advisory came a few hours later, with residents and businesses told to bring all water used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth and…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice