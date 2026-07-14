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Six Nations water ‘not safe to drink,’ health officials say

July 14, 2026 243 views

By J.P. Antonacci, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator Six Nations residents started the week still unable to drink the water from their taps. “The community water is not safe to drink,” residents of Canada’s most populous First Nation were told in a community bulletin on Monday. “You must boil the water from your community water supply before using it.” Six  Nations has been under a boil-water advisory since Thursday after a  watermain break caused a drop in water pressure for band members  connected to the reserve’s water. Residents were told to brace for a boil-water advisory while public works staff searched for the break. The  advisory came a few hours later, with residents and businesses told to  bring all water used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth and…

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