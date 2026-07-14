Chief says assembly will tackle effect of major projects push on First Nations rights

By Alessia Passafiume Major projects and a coming meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney and the premiers will be the main focus of the Assembly of First Nations annual general assembly this week, National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak said Monday. The AFN gathering begins Tuesday and runs for three days. Speaking alongside a handful of regional chiefs and First Nations representatives at a news conference, Woodhouse Nepinak blasted the federal government over its approach to major projects development and said it could threaten the rights of First Nations. She said First Nations are not opposed to economic growth and are simply asking for a seat at the table as the federal government attempts to shore up the economy. “First Nations are for economic growth that will drive Canada’s collective prosperity…



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