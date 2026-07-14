National News
ticker

Chief says assembly will tackle effect of major projects push on First Nations rights

July 14, 2026 266 views

By Alessia Passafiume Major projects and a coming meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney and the premiers will be the main focus of the Assembly of First Nations annual general assembly this week, National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak said Monday. The AFN gathering begins Tuesday and runs for three days. Speaking alongside a handful of regional chiefs and First Nations representatives at a news conference, Woodhouse Nepinak blasted the federal government over its approach to major projects development and said it could threaten the rights of First Nations. She said First Nations are not opposed to economic growth and are simply asking for a seat at the table as the federal government attempts to shore up the economy. “First Nations are for economic growth that will drive Canada’s collective prosperity…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

B.C. issues water warning amid drought conditions and record-low stream flows

July 14, 2026 536

The government in British Columbia says forecasts predict elevated drought conditions across much of the province…

Read more
National News

AFN: First Nations to take part in first ministers meeting in October

July 14, 2026 197

By Alessia Passafiume A planned meeting this fall between first ministers and chiefs from across the…

Read more