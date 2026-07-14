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Fire on Anarchist Mountain east of Osoyoos, B.C., triggers evacuation alert

July 14, 2026 345 views

By Darryl Greer in Vancouver The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has issued an evacuation alert for dozens of homes and properties that are being threatened by a fire on Anarchist Mountain east of Osoyoos, B.C. The alert says residents on Cougar Court and the Sasquatch Trail should be ready to leave as crews battle a blaze on the mountain. The Anarchist Mountain Fire Department says that as of 4 p.m. the fire was being held, but people are being told to avoid the area “to allow emergency personnel to work safely and efficiently.” The local firefighters are battling the blaze with the help of the BC Wildfire Service and the South Okanagan Task Force, and the cause is under investigation. The properties covered by the alert are near the Crowsnest…

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