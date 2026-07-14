Treaty 6, 150 years of history

By Troy Dumont, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News As National Indigenous History Month comes to a close and the Confederacy of Treaty 6 Nations is set to commemorate 150 years since the signing of Treaty 6, it is worth looking back at the treaty history that shaped Alberta. In 1905, Alberta became a newly minted province of Canada. Still, much of the region already had a long history, including the signing of the Numbered Treaties. Central Alberta, formerly part of the North-West Territories, and before that, Rupert’s Land, fell under Treaty 6. This agreement was negotiated and signed in 1876 at Fort Carlton, Duck Lake, and Fort Pitt, between the Crown and bands of the Cree and Alexis Nakota Sioux First Nations. Its boundaries stretched across a large…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice