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Judge extends injunction freezing millions of Alberta separatist leader’s assets

July 16, 2026 93 views

By Lisa Johnson A judge has extended a special court order freezing the assets of a prominent Alberta separatist as part of an ongoing trust fund dispute with a First Nation. Justice John Gill said Wednesday the extension was justified given questions surrounding payments from the fund and surrounding the person in charge of it – Jeffrey Rath. Gill told court there exists “a real risk that the respondents have been actively taking steps and will continue to take steps to frustrate the process of locating the missing money. “There is further evidence of misrepresentations made by Mr. Rath to the court concerning his dealings with the trust’s auditors.” Gill’s decision affirms the decision last week in Calgary by Justice Michael Marion to grant a temporary injunction freezing up to…

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