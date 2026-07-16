Alberta First Nation sues Ottawa over $5 treaty annuity, argues amount stuck in 1899

By Jack Farrell A northern Alberta First Nation is suing the federal government to increase its annual treaty annuity payments. Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam says the $5 his members receive every year is an amount that’s stuck in 1899, when Treaty 8 was signed. The payments date back to the signing of treaties across the country more than a century ago and were meant to provide assistance to First Nations members. Depending on the treaty, annuity payments made to First Nations members across Canada total either $4 or $5, and have never increased. In a news release Wednesday, Adam said Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation’s ancestors signed Treaty 8 with the expectation the benefits would continue for generations and not lose value over time. “Treaty promises must remain…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice