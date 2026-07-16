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Manitoba police watchdog investigating after man drowns while evading arrest

July 16, 2026 114 views

Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after a man in Fisher River Cree Nation drowned while trying to avoid an arrest. The province’s Independent Investigation Unit says the Manitoba First Nation Police Service responded to an assault call Tuesday night about an intoxicated man trying to get into the home of a family member. It says that when officers tried to arrest him, the man ran toward a nearby creek. The unit says officers found the man standing in the water and told him to come back to shore, but he went deeper. It says the man became distressed and yelled for help, but by the time officers were able to pull him to shore he was unconscious and not breathing. Officers attempted life-saving measures but the man did not survive….

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