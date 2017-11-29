Local News
Slider

Haudenosaunee Sing rocks hall

November 29, 2017 22 views
It’s the Haudenosaunee Sing! Singing societies from across Haudenosaunee territory gathered at the Six Nations community hall Saturday. The Sing is held to raise funds for those in need. (Photo by Jesse Brant)

It’s called “The Sing” and aimed at helping By Chris Pimentel Writer Singing Societies from across Haudenosaunee territories converged on Six Nations this past weekend to join in fun, visiting and of course singing to help others. The Six Nations Community hall was packed Saturday. A dozen groups from the U.S. to Quebec and of course across Ontario attended the day long event. There was the Grand River, Old Mush, Kontihente Ohsweken Women, Ganieke Women, Kahnawake, Ohi40, Onawenda geh Henadyneta, Ganakdagweniysgeh, Tonawanda Women and Rolling Stones! In addition to the singing, raffles are taking place to help raise money to help families in the community. “The number one goal of the singing society is to help people.” said Dakota Brant. The “Sing” takes place twice a year, once in the spring…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Dr. Amy Montour says the numbers attending the bus are increasing. (Photo by Chris Pimentel)
Local News

Numbers increasing for Screen for Life coach

November 29, 2017 25

By Chris Pimentel Writer The Screen For Life Mobile bus is continuing to make it’s trip…

Read more
Local News

Caledonia suit against class action lawyer has to be filed today

November 29, 2017 23

The clock is running out for hundreds of Caledonia people involved in the class action lawsuit…

Read more