Haudenosaunee Sing rocks hall

It’s called “The Sing” and aimed at helping By Chris Pimentel Writer Singing Societies from across Haudenosaunee territories converged on Six Nations this past weekend to join in fun, visiting and of course singing to help others. The Six Nations Community hall was packed Saturday. A dozen groups from the U.S. to Quebec and of course across Ontario attended the day long event. There was the Grand River, Old Mush, Kontihente Ohsweken Women, Ganieke Women, Kahnawake, Ohi40, Onawenda geh Henadyneta, Ganakdagweniysgeh, Tonawanda Women and Rolling Stones! In addition to the singing, raffles are taking place to help raise money to help families in the community. “The number one goal of the singing society is to help people.” said Dakota Brant. The “Sing” takes place twice a year, once in the spring…



