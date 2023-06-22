Lateral violence and threats toward elected officials need to stop, Sky Deer says

By Marc Lalonde

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Lateral violence and threats towards duly elected chiefs and councils needs to end, and sometimes Indigenous communities are often their own worst enemy when it comes to such things, Mohawk Council of Kahnawake Grand Chief Kahsennenhawe Sky-Deer said after last week’s Assembly of First Nations for Quebec and Labrador (AFNQL) chiefs’ meeting.

“Criticism of elected officials is fine. It goes with the territory of leadership,” Sky-Deer said. “Lateral violence such as threats, defamation, bullying and such things do not go with the territory of leadership and the problem is that if this sort of things continue, the people who would opt for leadership might say `maybe not.”’

Lateral violence is a growing problem in Indigenous communities across ANFQL territory, Sky-Deer and the rest of the AFNQL chiefs heard at a breakout session at the three-day meeting, which ran through last Friday.

“I don’t know what it is about Indigenous leadership that makes people so aggressive at times,” Sky-Deer said. “It diminishes our quality of life and the types of personal attacks a lot of chiefs are seeing and experiencing are beyond the pale and at the end of the day, everyone wants the same thing: for the community to have an improved quality of life.”

The meeting, held in Quebec City, also played host to a session with Quebec Indigenous Affairs minister Ian Lafreniere, who got an earful from the gathered AFNQL chiefs, Sky-Deer said.

“He got quite a bit of criticism from the meeting,” Sky-Deer said. “I must say, I think he’s trying. His heart’s in the right place, but he’s coming at it from the wrong direction.”

Recently, Lafreniere introduced a provincial bill aimed at protecting Indigenous languages in the province, but Sky-Deer and the MCK declined to take part in the consultations held on the proposed law.

“His approach needs to change,” Sky-Deer said, saying Quebec’s autocratic approach to relationships with First Nations communities just does not work for them.

Other topics on the agenda included the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People (UNDRIP), taxation, public security and reports from Chief portfolio holders.

Sky-Deer was interested by the UNDRIP presentation as well.

“There was a regional chief who came and told us about what the federal government was doing to implement the rights laid out in the (UN declaration),” she said. “The federal government has developed a plan, but in some areas, the plan is not exactly what we expected or had been promised.”

Sky-Deer suggested the federal government ought to go back to the drawing board and better consult Indigenous communities on the implementation of UNDRIP.

“Thus far, we feel like it has been poorly executed and rushed.

We think it might be a good idea for the government to re-think their approach,” she said.

