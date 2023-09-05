National News
‘Going to take years’: Saskatchewan First Nation marks anniversary of mass stabbing

September 5, 2023 22 views

 By Jeremy Simes THE CANADIAN PRESS JAMES SMITH CREE NATION- Robert Head says people on his First Nation experienced one their worst mornings on Monday as they marked the anniversary of last year’s mass stabbing. The chief of the Peter Chapman Band, which is part of James Smith Cree Nation in Saskatchewan, said people cried and held each other tightly, remembering the 11 people killed and 17 injured in the community and the nearby village of Weldon. Myles Sanderson, 32, had moved from one home to another last year, busting down doors and attacking people. A chaotic three-day manhunt ensued, with Sanderson later going into medical distress and dying in police custody. “It was a warzone here,” Head told reporters at a gathering to commemorate the tragedy. “Many of their…

