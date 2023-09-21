Bill for preserving site of Wounded Knee massacre in South Dakota passes U.S. House

WASHINGTON (AP), A bill to preserve the site of the Wounded Knee massacre, one of the deadliest massacres in U.S. history,cleared the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday. The Wounded Knee Massacre Memorial and Sacred Site Act, introduced by Republican U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson of South Dakota in May, passed the House by voice vote. The Senate is considering companion legislation. More than 200 Native Americans, including children and elderly people, were killed at Wounded Knee in 1890. The bloodshed marked a seminal moment in the frontier battles the U.S. Army waged against tribes. The Oglala Sioux and Cheyenne River Sioux Tribes joined together last year to purchase about 40 acres around the Wounded Knee National Historic Landmark in South Dakota to ensure the area was preserved as a sacred…



