RCMP charge three women for allegedly using Inuit status to defraud organizations

September 21, 2023 23 views

Amira and Nadya Gill have been charged with fraud IQALUIT, Nunavut- Nunavut RCMP have charged three women over a complaint they used Inuit beneficiary status to defraud two organizations. RCMP say that between October 2016 and September 2022, the Ontario-based women applied for and obtained Inuit beneficiary status as adopted children through Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated. Mounties allege the women used beneficiary status to defraud the Kakivak Association and Qikiqtani Inuit Association of funds that are only available to Inuit beneficiaries. The associations offer grants and scholarships to Inuit. Mounties charged Karima Manji, 59, and her twin daughters, Amira and Nadya Gill, who are 25. They each face two counts of fraud over $5,000 and are scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 30.    …

