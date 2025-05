Afro-Indigenous mom wins case in top ‘B.C.’ court against agency that seized her kids

By Brielle Morgan, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, IndigiNews An Afro-Indigenous mother who’s been going head-to-head with the child welfare agency that took her kids away says she feels heard after the province’s highest court sided with her. The B.C. Court of Appeal delivered a ruling in the case last week, declaring that there’s no place for stereotypes in child protection work and social workers don’t have license to discriminate. Justine — whom IndigiNews is identifying with a pseudonym to protect her children’s privacy — is an intergenerational survivor of residential “school” and the child welfare system. In 2016, social workers with Vancouver Aboriginal Child and Family Services Society (VACFSS) seizedJustine’s children. (After a lengthy legal battle, the children were returned to her care in 2019). When Justine received news of…



