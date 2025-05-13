National News
ticker

Afro-Indigenous mom wins case in top ‘B.C.’ court against agency that seized her kids

May 13, 2025 143 views

By Brielle Morgan, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, IndigiNews An Afro-Indigenous mother who’s been going head-to-head with the child welfare agency that took her kids away says she feels heard after the province’s highest court sided with her. The B.C. Court of Appeal delivered a ruling in the case last week, declaring that there’s no place for stereotypes in child protection work and social workers don’t have license to discriminate. Justine — whom IndigiNews is identifying with a pseudonym to protect her children’s privacy — is an intergenerational survivor of residential “school” and the child welfare system. In 2016, social workers with Vancouver Aboriginal Child and Family Services Society (VACFSS) seizedJustine’s children. (After a lengthy legal battle, the children were returned to her care in 2019). When Justine received news of…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Second dead grey whale washes ashore in B.C. in less than a week

May 13, 2025 120

By Chuck Chiang A second dead grey whale has washed ashore in British Columbia in less…

Read more
National News

Nova Scotia to lift licensing moratorium for buyers and processors in seafood sector

May 13, 2025 190

By Keith Doucette Nova Scotia is lifting two long-standing moratoriums on new buyer and processor licences…

Read more