Canada has its first Indigenous woman taking as Minister of Indigenous Services

OTTAWA-Canada has its first Indigenous person taking on the role of Minister of Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) MP Mandy Gull Masty (Abitibi-Baie-James-Nunavik-Eeyou), is a brand new MP and is now minister of Indigenous Services Canada (ISC). Prime Minister Mark Carney appointed the new MP who took her portfolio after the swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall Tuesday. Alsof rom the north N.W.T. MP Rebecca Alty is now the minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations. Gull Masty is also the first Indigenous woman to take on the role of Grand Chief of the Grand Council of the Crees, a job she held from 2021 to 2025. She won the federal riding by more than 2,000 votes. Patty Hajdu, moved from ISC Minister to the minister of Jobs and Families and minister responsible for Federal Economic…



