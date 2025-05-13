National News
ticker

Nicole Robertson’s Journey into Truth Telling

May 13, 2025 127 views

By Laura Mushumanski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News When Nicole Robertson was an iskwesis, a little girl, she knew what her calling was, “I always wanted to write”, she shared. “I knew at a very young age that writing was my path, my journey into truth telling, justice, and providing a platform all First Nations peoples to tell their stories—in our Indigenous ways and natural laws of knowing.” Robertson, founder of Muskwa Productions has been working in communications, creating space and platforms for Indigenous stories based on kinship values in everything she does, starting with her humility into understanding that, “[everyone’s] voice is just as important as my own.” As Robertson reflects over a 24-year career, she notes that, “I am community made, not self-made” – because without…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Second dead grey whale washes ashore in B.C. in less than a week

May 13, 2025 120

By Chuck Chiang A second dead grey whale has washed ashore in British Columbia in less…

Read more
National News

Nova Scotia to lift licensing moratorium for buyers and processors in seafood sector

May 13, 2025 190

By Keith Doucette Nova Scotia is lifting two long-standing moratoriums on new buyer and processor licences…

Read more