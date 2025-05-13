Anishinaabe culture, traditions to be celebrated

By Sandi Krasowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal Fort William Historical Park is calling for vendors, dancers and information booths as they gear up for the 43rd annual Anishinaabe Keeshigun Powwow. Known formerly as Ojibwa Keeshigun, the event has featured dancing and drumming, hands-on activities and demonstrations that highlight Anishinaabe culture, traditions, language and technology. Patrick Morash, the fort’s general manager, said throughout the years, dancers, drummers and artisans have come from First Nation communities across Northern Ontario and Central Canada, as well as participants from the U.S. “Anishinaabe Keeshigun is a unique event that celebrates and shares Anishinaabe culture and traditions, and builds upon the daily programs on the historic site,” Morash said, adding the event draws people on the annual Powwow circuit. “Visitors from around the globe…



