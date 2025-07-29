National News
Beauval surrounded by fires but Mayor feels more confident

July 29, 2025 154 views

By Michael Oleksyn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince Albert Daily Herald The Northern Village of Beauval is surrounded by the Muskeg Fire and other fires but Mayor Rick Laliberte said the community feels safe in spite of the challenging situation. Laliberte said the Muskeg Fire has made its way all around the community, but it’s the area east of the community that’s the biggest concern. “It’s slowly been creeping towards us from what originally was the Dore Fire and then it moved right to La Plonge,” Laliberte explained. “That whole fire front is coming towards Beauval and the La Plonge reserve at English River.” He said the Trail Fire that is affecting Jans Bay, Cole Bay and Canoe Lake is also a concern. “They’ve got it well contained from burning…

