Fort Nelson First Nation contestant secures third runner up and cultural knowledge award in Miss Indigenous Canada bid

July 29, 2025 143 views

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca BRANTFORD, ONT. — She came close, but a member of Fort Nelson First Nation (FNFN) ultimately fell short in her bid to be crowned Miss Indigenous Canada (MIC). Taylor Behn-Tsakoza was among 19 contestants vying for the crown, ultimately finishing third runner up in the competition on July 26th in Ontario hosted by the Six Nations of the Grand River reserve. The crown went to Gena Boubard of Manitoba’s Sagkeeng First Nation. According to a press release from the event, each of the top five contestants received cash prizes. Behn-Tsakoza however took home the competition’s cultural knowledge award, later posting to social media acknowledging she was “so proud” being able to take part in the event. “I want to extend the biggest,…

