Registering to vote necessary for people who have moved

By Pearl Lorentzen Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Lakeside Leader The next municipal election is October 20, 2025, and people who have moved since or weren’t registered in the federal election will have to change their information ahead of time. Ashley Lindbergh is the returning officer for the Town of Slave Lake. She answered a few questions about the permanent voter list. “If a member of the public registered to vote for the federal election they will be on the list,” says Lindbergh. “However, if residents have moved within the municipality and their physical address has changed since they last registered, they will have to change their information.” People can register at www.voterlink.ab.ca. The deadline to register for the list varies by municipality. August 15, 2025 is the deadline to register…



