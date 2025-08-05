National News
Mohawk Council of Kahnawake considering road tolls in response to federal cuts

August 5, 2025 76 views

By Morgan Lowrie The Mohawk Council of Kahnawake says it will probably impose tolls on the roads crossing its territory in response to looming federal budget cuts. Grand Chief Cody Diabo told reporters the tolls could help offset the impact of cuts by Indigenous Services Canada on the Mohawk community south of Montreal. He says his council is looking at implementing tolls on major highways where he says approximately 120,000 vehicles pass through daily. Federal ministers have been asked to carve out savings of 7.5 per cent next spring, with cuts expected to rise to 15 per cent in 2028-29. Diabo says the news of the cuts comes in the wake of Indigenous opposition to Bill C-5, which gives Ottawa the power to fast-track projects it considers to be in…

