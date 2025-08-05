Portion of Highway 54 remains closed as OPP investigate fatal crash

HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON – Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are continuing to investigate after a single vehicle fatal crash closed Haldimand Highway 54 between Onondaga Townline Road and Harrison Road near Caledonia. Emergency services including Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment, Haldimand County Fire Department and Haldimand County EMS responded to a collision at Haldimand Highway 54 Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at approximately 12:26 a.m.. OPP said a motor vehicle left the roadway and stuck a guard rail and rolled over before coming to rest in the ditch. A lone occupant, a 19-year-old from Wilsonville sustained serious life-threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. West Region OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement Team is assisting with the investigation and is asking anyone who was travelling on Haldimand Highway 54 between…



