Tla-o-qui-aht flag raised in front of Tofino’s municipal hall for Tla-o-qui-aht Days

By Nora O’Malley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Ha-Shilth-Sa Tofino, BC – Tla-o-qui-aht Days festivities kicked off on Monday, Aug. 4 with a mid-morning parade through the streets of downtown Tofino and flag raising ceremony in front of the municipal building. Tla-o-qui-aht Tribal Parks led the group to the Village Green while Tourism Tofino cruised at the back of the community parade with both their old-school 1966 VW van and their new electric VW ID. Buzz. After a traditional Welcome Song was performed, Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation (TFN) Chief Councillor Elmer Frank thanked the crowd on behalf of the Ha’wiih (Hereditary Chiefs) for coming out to celebrate Tla-o-qui-aht Days. “It brings our people together and it brings our community together,” said Frank. Tofino sits on unceded traditional territory (Ha-Hoothlee) of the Tla-o-qui-aht….



