‘Like a homecoming’: 50 years and counting for Webequie’s annual summer festival

August 5, 2025 113 views

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com WEBEQUIE — Bringing multiple generations together continues to be at the heart of a longstanding annual summer celebration in Webequie. The remote First Nation, located about 540 kilometres north of Thunder Bay, holds its Neebin Odaminowin summer festival every year during the last week of July. This year, they celebrated its 50th anniversary. “It’s always good to have a summer festival, people come out and enjoy themselves,” said Coun. Eric Shewaybick, who is also one of the festival coordinators. “It’s almost like a homecoming event.” This year’s week-long celebrations were held from July 28 to August 2. Coun. Harry Wabasse has seen every one of them. He said the concept started with treaty annuity payments came in (the First Nation’s Treaty Day…

