Ontario makes program aimed at keeping seniors out of hospital permanent

August 5, 2025 95 views

By Allison Jones Ontario’s long-term care minister has announced that the province is making a paramedic program that helps keep patients out of hospital permanent. Natalia Kusendova-Bashta says the Community Paramedicine for Long-Term Care program has served more than 81,000 people since launching as a pilot project in 2020 and expanding across the province in 2022. The program sees community paramedics treat seniors who are waiting for long-term care in their homes for non-emergency issues such as help with chronic disease management. The government says community paramedics typically provide care within hours or days, which helps prevent emergency incidents and eases pressures on hospitals. Ontario is putting $89 million toward the program, which includes expanding services offered in First Nations communities. The Ontario Association of Paramedic Chiefs says the pilot…

