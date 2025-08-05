National News
ticker

Junos introduce Latin music category in effort to recognize more Canadian-made sounds

August 5, 2025 97 views

By David Friend The Juno Awards are adding a dash of Latin flavour to next year’s festivities. Organizers at Canada’s biggest music awards show say they plan to introduce Latin music recording of the year at the 2026 edition. The new category will recognize Canadian musicians across all Latin American languages and genres who’ve released music in the eligible year. It’s the latest move by the Junos to diversify how it recognizes Canadian creators and the evolving national music scene. Last year, the Junos added a South Asian music category, while in 2022 it split the Indigenous category in two to honour both contemporary and traditional Indigenous artists. The 2026 Junos are set to take place in Hamilton with the main show broadcast from Hamilton Arena, formerly FirstOntario Centre, which…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Mohawk Council of Kahnawake considering road tolls in response to federal cuts

August 5, 2025 76

By Morgan Lowrie The Mohawk Council of Kahnawake says it will probably impose tolls on the…

Read more
National News

Portion of Highway 54 remains closed as OPP investigate fatal crash

August 5, 2025 64

HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON –  Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are continuing to investigate after a single vehicle…

Read more