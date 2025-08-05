Junos introduce Latin music category in effort to recognize more Canadian-made sounds

By David Friend The Juno Awards are adding a dash of Latin flavour to next year’s festivities. Organizers at Canada’s biggest music awards show say they plan to introduce Latin music recording of the year at the 2026 edition. The new category will recognize Canadian musicians across all Latin American languages and genres who’ve released music in the eligible year. It’s the latest move by the Junos to diversify how it recognizes Canadian creators and the evolving national music scene. Last year, the Junos added a South Asian music category, while in 2022 it split the Indigenous category in two to honour both contemporary and traditional Indigenous artists. The 2026 Junos are set to take place in Hamilton with the main show broadcast from Hamilton Arena, formerly FirstOntario Centre, which…



