Parts of northern Ontario remain under air quality statement amid wildfire smoke

A stretch of northern Ontario remains under a special air quality statement amid smoke from wildfires burning in parts of the country. The special statement for southern parts of the province, including the Toronto area, lifted this morning as conditions there improved. Environment Canada says smoke from forest fires can cause reduced air quality and visibility that can fluctuate throughout the day. It says northern parts of the province, including Pikangikum and Sandy Lake First Nations, are under air quality statements or warnings due to the smoke. The weather agency says reduced air quality can cause mild eye, nose and throat irritation. More serious but less common symptoms include chest pains and a severe cough. Environment Canada is advising people to limit their time outdoors and consider postponing sports or…



