‘You are enough and you’re worthy to belong in these spaces’

By Aastha Sethi, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cabin Radio A woman born and raised in Hay River believes she may be the first Inuk psychiatrist in Canada. Dr. Elycia Monaghan, who recently graduated from the Northern Ontario School of Medicine University in Thunder Bay, said she isn’t certain of that title but could find no evidence of another Inuk psychiatrist in the country, despite extensive searching. “I feel so fortunate to be able to hopefully be a role model to other Inuit youth,” she told Cabin Radio. “I remember what it was like growing up as an Inuk kid in Hay River. Sometimes, I wished to see more Inuit and Indigenous people in positions of power and making differences – to have doctors that looked like me and who had…



