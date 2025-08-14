National News
Parks Canada will share stewardship with Indigenous nations

August 14, 2025 100 views

By Sonal Gupta, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer In a move that could revolutionize how national parks are managed, Parks Canada is partnering with Indigenous people to share authority over decisions in dozens of locations. Under its 2025‑26 Departmental Plan, the agency aims to have at least 27 natural heritage places and 15 cultural heritage sites managed in partnership with First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities by March 2026. The department says it is well on its way to meeting its goal, building on the 23 national parks and nine historic sites where Indigenous peoples were already part of formal co‑management at the end of the last fiscal year. “[It’s] built upon decades of working with Indigenous partners … thinking about values like trust and respect and reciprocity…

