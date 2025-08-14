National News
Vancouver Whitecaps enter new era with introduction of German star Thomas Muller

August 14, 2025 104 views

The Vancouver Whitecaps are set to unveil their newest acquisition today with the introduction of German soccer star Thomas Muller. The Major League Soccer club signed the 35-year-old attacking midfielder last week, bringing him to Vancouver for the rest of the 2025 season. The deal also includes a Designated Player option for the 2026 campaign. Muller landed at Vancouver International Airport yesterday and was greeted by Indigenous leaders and a large crowd of cheering fans, many of whom he signed autographs for and took photos with. He joins the Whitecaps following 17 years with Bayern Munich, where he scored 250 goals for the German Bundesliga side across all competitions, helping the team to 13 league championships and 33 total titles. Muller won the 2014 World Cup with Germany, scoring five…

