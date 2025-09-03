National News
ticker

Public art committee picks artists for next set of murals

September 3, 2025 280 views

By Andrew Bates, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Telegraph-Journal Sussex has selected artists as part of the next wave of murals to be installed across the community. At the town council meeting Aug. 18, councillors voted to make deals with six artists totalling $63,500 for new public art projects. The deals are part of a wave of seven murals done this year as part of the town’s public art strategy to keep continuously cycling artwork through the community. “We had a little peek at them and we think the public are really going to enjoy it,” Mayor Marc Thorne told Brunswick News. The town established a public art committee in 2024 in connection with AX: The Arts and Culture Centre of Sussex to refresh the town’s collection of murals, most of…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Swatting incidents hit residence and school, Haldimand OPP warn of false emergency calls

September 4, 2025 85

IHALDIMAND COUNTY, ON –  A Jarvis home and Hagersville Secondary School have both been hit in…

Read more
National News

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew tells Assembly of First Nations in Manitoba they will talk to First Nations first

September 3, 2025 606

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew tells Assembly of First Nations in Manitoba the province will talk to…

Read more