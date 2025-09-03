Public art committee picks artists for next set of murals

By Andrew Bates, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Telegraph-Journal Sussex has selected artists as part of the next wave of murals to be installed across the community. At the town council meeting Aug. 18, councillors voted to make deals with six artists totalling $63,500 for new public art projects. The deals are part of a wave of seven murals done this year as part of the town’s public art strategy to keep continuously cycling artwork through the community. “We had a little peek at them and we think the public are really going to enjoy it,” Mayor Marc Thorne told Brunswick News. The town established a public art committee in 2024 in connection with AX: The Arts and Culture Centre of Sussex to refresh the town’s collection of murals, most of…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice