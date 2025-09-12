Minister says Indigenous advisory council just the start of major project talks

By Alessia Passafiume The newly appointed Indigenous advisory council marks the start — not the end — of talks with community leaders on how to move the government’s major projects agenda forward, Indigenous Services Minister Mandy Gull-Masty said on Thursday On Wednesday, 11 Indigenous leaders from across the country were named to the federal government’s new Indigenous Peoples’ Council tasked with advising the new federal body working to fast-track major infrastructure projects. While First Nations, Inuit and Métis representatives were selected, some Indigenous groups, including the Southern Chiefs Organization in Manitoba, raised concerns about the makeup of the council and the lack of representation from their nations. “Our province has the largest urban Indigenous population in Canada, yet our Nations are entirely absent,” Southern Chiefs Organization Grand Chief Jerry Daniels…



