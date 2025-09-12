National News
Fort Prov firefighters earn less than GNWT counterparts, union says

September 12, 2025 136 views

By Claire McFarlane, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cabin Radio As wildfire evacuees from Fort Providence began returning home on Thursday, the union representing 32 firefighters in the community and in Hay River said those workers earn lower wages than their Northwest Territories government counterparts. In a Thursday morning news release, the Public Service Alliance of Canada and Union of Northern Workers said firefighters employed by Evergreen Forestry have been working without a collective bargaining agreement for the past two fire seasons. In a statement to Cabin Radio, Evergreen Forestry said the company and the union could not come to an agreement. “We have now both agreed to resolve the dispute by arbitration,” said the company’s manager, Robert Lafleur, in an email. “This means that we will continue operating as usual,…

