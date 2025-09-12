National News
ticker

Métis facility to receive proceeds from Winnipeg boxing gala

September 12, 2025 138 views

 By Sam Laskaris, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com As far as Jack Park is concerned, it’s a win-win situation. Boxing fans in Winnipeg will have the opportunity to see some live boxing action, and it’s hoped that plenty of money will be raised for a worthwhile cause. Melee Gala X, Manitoba’s premier boxing gala event, is scheduled for Sept. 27 at Club Regent Casino in the city. The Melee Gala, first held in 2013, was established by Winnipeg’s United Boxing Club. Over the years it has served as a fundraiser for various charities within province. This year’s beneficiary is Michif Manor, a short-term stay facility that offers accommodations at a reduced price to Red River Métis families that travel to Winnipeg for critical health services. M Builds, a Winnipeg-based construction…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Logging firm wins injunction to halt Walbran Valley blockade on Vancouver Island

September 12, 2025 71

By Darryl Greer A forestry company has won an injunction to halt a blockade against old-growth…

Read more
National News

Mountie injured in crash while responding to Manitoba mass stabbing hopes for healing

September 12, 2025 90

By Brittany Hobson A Mountie seriously injured in a highway crash while responding to a mass…

Read more