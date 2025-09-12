Métis facility to receive proceeds from Winnipeg boxing gala

By Sam Laskaris, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com As far as Jack Park is concerned, it’s a win-win situation. Boxing fans in Winnipeg will have the opportunity to see some live boxing action, and it’s hoped that plenty of money will be raised for a worthwhile cause. Melee Gala X, Manitoba’s premier boxing gala event, is scheduled for Sept. 27 at Club Regent Casino in the city. The Melee Gala, first held in 2013, was established by Winnipeg’s United Boxing Club. Over the years it has served as a fundraiser for various charities within province. This year’s beneficiary is Michif Manor, a short-term stay facility that offers accommodations at a reduced price to Red River Métis families that travel to Winnipeg for critical health services. M Builds, a Winnipeg-based construction…



