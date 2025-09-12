National News
Mountie injured in crash while responding to Manitoba mass stabbing hopes for healing

September 12, 2025 92 views

By Brittany Hobson A Mountie seriously injured in a highway crash while responding to a mass stabbing on a Manitoba First Nation says she’s doing well but the tragedy will stay with her forever. Cpl. Brianne Bartmanovich, a member of the detachment in Powerview, says she has served Hollow Water First Nation for seven years and her thoughts are with the victims and their families. “I am hopeful that together, we will be able to heal in our own time,” she said in a statement released by the RCMP on Friday. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out and sent kind message for my recovery. It means so much to me and to my family.” Police have said 26-year-old Tyrone Simard of Hollow Water First Nation killed his 18-year-old…

