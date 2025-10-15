National News
B.C. coroner’s panel report calls for action to reduce the risk of youth suicide

October 15, 2025 118 views

By Ashley Joannou A report commissioned by British Columbia’s chief coroner says little progress has been made in understanding, recognizing and reducing the risk of youth suicide in the province. Dr. Jatinder Baidwan convened a panel of experts in March to review the deaths of 435 people between the ages of 9 and 25 who died by suicide between Jan. 1, 2019, and Dec. 31, 2023. The report makes five recommendations to reduce such deaths, including the creation of a provincial suicide risk reduction framework specifically focused on youth and young adults. It says training of medical professionals should include early identification, assessment and follow-up of young people who may be at higher risk of death by suicide. It also calls for better data collection and a review of existing…

