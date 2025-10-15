National News
ticker

Manitoba Wildlife Federation warns highway blockade sets “dangerous precedent” as hunters denied access to Crown lands

October 15, 2025 147 views

By Steven Sukkau, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Sun The Manitoba Wildlife Federation (MWF) is sounding the alarm over what it calls an “unlawful blockade” on a provincial highway leading to the east side of Lake Winnipeg, a move the group says is denying licensed hunters and anglers access to Crown land during moose season and, if left unchecked, could set a “terrible precedent” across the province. In letters to both the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and Gary Anandasangaree, Canada’s Minister of Public Safety, MWF alleges that members of Bloodvein First Nation have set up a roadside barrier, initially referred to as a “check stop”, that is now operating as a full blockade, turning away non-Indigenous hunters from accessing public land. According to the federation, Chief Young of Bloodvein…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Manitoba youth advocate calls for more help for kids affected by wildfires

October 15, 2025 132

By Steve Lambert The Manitoba advocate for children and youth says the provincial government must do…

Read more
National News

First Nations to intervene in Alberta independence case

October 15, 2025 151

By Jeremy Appel, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News (ANNews) – Six First Nations groups,…

Read more