Promises and apologies from Premier as candidates duke it out at debate and forum

By Talar Stockton, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Yukon News Representatives for the three official territorial parties endeavoured to woo the audiences at two forums held in Whitehorse over Oct. 8 and 9. Both events took place at the Gold Rush Inn in the downtown of the Yukon capital city: the first debate on Oct. 8 was organized by the Council of Yukon First Nations. Various Yukon First Nations chiefs and audience members posed questions of Premier Mike Pemberton, the Liberal Party leader, Kate White, the leader of the Yukon NDP, and Currie Dixon of the Yukon Party. The first night of forum saw Pemberton apologize for comments made at this summer’s Council of Yukon First Nations general assembly. The News has not been able to confirm what the premier’s comments…
