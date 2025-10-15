National News
ticker

Promises and apologies from Premier as candidates duke it out at debate and forum

October 15, 2025 153 views

By Talar Stockton, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Yukon News Representatives for the three official territorial parties endeavoured to woo the audiences at two forums held in Whitehorse over Oct. 8 and 9. Both events took place at the Gold Rush Inn in the downtown of the Yukon capital city: the first debate on Oct. 8 was organized by the Council of Yukon First Nations. Various Yukon First Nations chiefs and audience members posed questions of Premier Mike Pemberton, the Liberal Party leader, Kate White, the leader of the Yukon NDP, and Currie Dixon of the Yukon Party. The first night of forum saw Pemberton apologize for comments made at this summer’s Council of Yukon First Nations general assembly. The News has not been able to confirm what the premier’s comments…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Manitoba youth advocate calls for more help for kids affected by wildfires

October 15, 2025 133

By Steve Lambert The Manitoba advocate for children and youth says the provincial government must do…

Read more
National News

First Nations to intervene in Alberta independence case

October 15, 2025 151

By Jeremy Appel, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News (ANNews) – Six First Nations groups,…

Read more