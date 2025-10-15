Rivers in Alaska, Yukon set to warm: how will this affect salmon?

By Talar Stockton, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Yukon News The North — including the Yukon and Alaska — is warming much faster than the rest of the world due to climate change. Researchers want to know how that will affect the baby salmon hatching in rivers in the Yukon and Alaska. A recent study looked at the temperature of the Porcupine River, as well as temperatures in the Teedriinjik, Aniak, Andreafsky, Koyukuk, Takotna and Chena. It found that the warming in the Porcupine River may be enough to limit the growth of Chinook salmon based on the frequency of days and river length which will warm to the upper limit of the temperature range for individual growth. The Porcupine River connects to the Yukon River at Fort Yukon in Alaska,…