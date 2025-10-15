National News
ticker

Rivers in Alaska, Yukon set to warm: how will this affect salmon?

October 15, 2025 123 views

By Talar Stockton, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Yukon News The North — including the Yukon and Alaska — is warming much faster than the rest of the world due to climate change. Researchers want to know how that will affect the baby salmon hatching in rivers in the Yukon and Alaska. A recent study looked at the temperature of the Porcupine River, as well as temperatures in the Teedriinjik, Aniak, Andreafsky, Koyukuk, Takotna and Chena. It found that the warming in the Porcupine River may be enough to limit the growth of Chinook salmon based on the frequency of days and river length which will warm to the upper limit of the temperature range for individual growth. The Porcupine River connects to the Yukon River at Fort Yukon in Alaska,…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Manitoba youth advocate calls for more help for kids affected by wildfires

October 15, 2025 133

By Steve Lambert The Manitoba advocate for children and youth says the provincial government must do…

Read more
National News

First Nations to intervene in Alberta independence case

October 15, 2025 151

By Jeremy Appel, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News (ANNews) – Six First Nations groups,…

Read more