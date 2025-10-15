National News
Industry must provide opportunities if they want to work on First Nations' territory

October 15, 2025

 By Sam Laskaris, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com When companies look to do any work on First Nations’ land, they have to remember some simple truths, said Chief Jennifer Constant of Mattagmi First Nation in northern Ontario. “It’s our land. It’s our resources. It’s our backyard. It’s our space,” said Constant during a panel discussion at the Forward Summit on Oct. 8. “And from our perspective, the advocacy for inclusion stems from that. I’m certain if any of you have someone show up in your backyard… you’d be asking ‘Who are you and what are you doing in my yard?'” Constant spoke on a panel titled Forestry and Mining—Returning to the Land; The Interconnection Between Indigenous Communities and The Natural Resource Sector. Tim Harvey, the CEO of Mattagami Aki, the…

