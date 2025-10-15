Ford pledges to speak with Carney about All Nations Hospital

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com KENORA — Federal funding for a planned new hospital in Kenora is one of the topics Premier Doug Ford says he’ll discuss with Canada’s prime minister. Speaking in Kenora on Wednesday, Ford said he’s scheduled to meet with Mark Carney on Thursday. Responding to a reporter’s question, the premier said he’ll forward local requests for Ottawa to chip into the cost of the All Nations Hospital. “He’s going to come over and we’re going to have a good long chat about quite a few different things, and I’ll mention this,” Ford said. “I’ll mention the request.” Ford, along with other provincial officials — including Kenora-Rainy River MPP Greg Rickford — and several local and regional political and health care leaders were in…