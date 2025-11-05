Eby, coastal First Nations call on Ottawa to maintain oil tanker ban

By Ashley Joannou British Columbia Premier David Eby and coastal First Nations have signed a declaration calling on the federal government to maintain an oil tanker ban off the province’s north coast. Eby says one oil spill in the area would destroy billions of dollars in economic activity along the coast, with no technology available to clean it up. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has been calling for the tanker ban to be repealed as part of her government’s proposal to build an oil pipeline to the B.C. coast. Chief Marilyn Slett, president of the Coastal First Nations, says the tanker ban is a result of 50 years of advocacy by coastal communities and is “foundational” for keeping the coast healthy and the economy strong. Jason Alsop, president of the Haida…