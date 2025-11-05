Marchers call for end to police brutality in Nunavik

By Dominique Gene, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News More than 40 people took to the streets of Kuujjuaq on Tuesday demanding an end to what they say is police brutality in Nunavik. Holding the march on Tuesday was significant — Nov. 4 marks one year since Joshua Papigatuk died and his twin brother Garnet Papigatuk was badly injured in a confrontation with police as officers in Salluit responded to a report of an impaired driver. Since then, there have been two other police-involved deaths of Nunavik residents. “I want people to be able to feel safe to request assistance without the fear of being harmed,” said Mary Mesher, one of the volunteers who led the march in Kuujjuaq, in an interview. Marchers carried signs with messages such as “No…