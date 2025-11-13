National News
ticker

Indigenous Gross Domestic Income increased at faster pace than rest of Canadian economy, says StatCan rep

November 13, 2025 200 views

 By Sam Laskaris, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com Various surveys and the Canadian census have long collected information on Indigenous peoples, but it has only been in recent years that comprehensive data has been compiled on how much Indigenous peoples contribute to the Canadian economy. Some of those details were shared Nov. 5 during a webinar titled The contribution of Indigenous Peoples to the Canadian Economy: A Macroeconomic Perspective. The event was hosted by Statistics Canada’s Centre for Indigenous Statistics and Partnerships (CISP). Kathleen Crowe, an advisor for CISP’s Indigenous Liaison Program, served as the moderator for the webinar. She said CISP was established in 2019. Its goal is to assist Indigenous communities and organizations to build greater statistical capacity. “Engagement and collaboration are essential to data collection and research…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Man charged with impaired driving at RIDE program

November 13, 2025 186

BRANT, ON -A Six Nations of the Grand River man is facing impaired driving charges after…

Read more
National News

A walk in her shoes marks November’s Family Violence Prevention Month

November 13, 2025 167

By Alexandra Noad, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Lethbridge Herald Blood Tribe First Responders along with other…

Read more