Man charged with impaired driving at RIDE program

BRANT, ON -A Six Nations of the Grand River man is facing impaired driving charges after Brant County OPP conducted a stationary ride program at Cockshut Road, South of Oxbow, in the County of Brant Nov., 12, 2025 . OPP stopped a pickup truck during the program and while speaking to a male driver, police administered an approved roadside screening device test which resulted in a “fail”. Following a police investigation, Christopher Montour, 39, of Six Nations of the Grand, was taken into custody and charged with the following offences: Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration Over 80 The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brantford in the near future. The OPP continues…
Related Posts
Indigenous Gross Domestic Income increased at faster pace than rest of Canadian economy, says StatCan rep
November 13, 2025 201
By Sam Laskaris, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com Various surveys and the Canadian census have long…
A walk in her shoes marks November’s Family Violence Prevention Month
November 13, 2025 167
By Alexandra Noad, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Lethbridge Herald Blood Tribe First Responders along with other…