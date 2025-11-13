National News
ticker

Man charged with impaired driving at RIDE program

November 13, 2025 186 views

BRANT, ON -A Six Nations of the Grand River man is facing impaired driving charges after Brant County OPP conducted a stationary ride program at Cockshut Road, South of Oxbow, in the County of Brant Nov., 12, 2025 . OPP stopped a pickup truck during the program  and while  speaking to a male driver, police administered an approved roadside screening device test which resulted in a “fail”. Following a police investigation, Christopher Montour, 39, of Six Nations of the Grand, was taken into custody and charged with the following offences: Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration Over 80 The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brantford in the near future. The OPP continues…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Indigenous Gross Domestic Income increased at faster pace than rest of Canadian economy, says StatCan rep

November 13, 2025 201

 By Sam Laskaris, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com Various surveys and the Canadian census have long…

Read more
National News

A walk in her shoes marks November’s Family Violence Prevention Month

November 13, 2025 167

By Alexandra Noad, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Lethbridge Herald Blood Tribe First Responders along with other…

Read more