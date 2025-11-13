National News
ticker

A walk in her shoes marks November’s Family Violence Prevention Month

November 13, 2025 166 views

By Alexandra Noad, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Lethbridge Herald Blood Tribe First Responders along with other community members traded their everyday footwear for a dazzling pair of heels to bring awareness to domestic violence. November is recognized as Family Violence Prevention Month across Alberta. For the last 12 years, Kainai Women’s Wellness Lodge has hosted the Walk in Her Shoes event to bring awareness about how domestic violence is affecting the community. Statistics Canada says in a 2018 report that forty-four per cent of Indigenous women have experienced intimate partner violence in their lifetime, which is almost double the number of non-Indigenous women. According to the Blood Tribe Police, in the last 12 months they received 19 domestic violence reports, with 11 of the 19 files receiving criminal charges. Shayla…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Indigenous Gross Domestic Income increased at faster pace than rest of Canadian economy, says StatCan rep

November 13, 2025 200

 By Sam Laskaris, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com Various surveys and the Canadian census have long…

Read more
National News

Man charged with impaired driving at RIDE program

November 13, 2025 186

BRANT, ON -A Six Nations of the Grand River man is facing impaired driving charges after…

Read more