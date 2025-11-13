Iqaluit hydroelectric dam to be fast-tracked by federal Major Projects Office

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News Construction of an Iqaluit hydroelectric dam will get referred to the federal Major Projects Office to get fast-tracked, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced Thursday in Terrace, B.C. The Major Projects Office is responsible for prioritizing future infrastructure development by granting project approvals. “Today we’re referring the Iqaluit-Nukkiksautiit hydroelectric project to the Major Projects Office. This is a breakthrough. This is a breakthrough for Arctic sovereignty and sustainability,” Carney said. “It will be a 100 per cent Inuit-owned hydro energy project,” the prime minister added. “It will save $1.9 billion in diesel costs over the next 50 years while providing affordable, reliable, emissions-free power in the Arctic.” Carney stressed that the infrastructure development projects his government is fast-tracking are being built…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice