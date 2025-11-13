National News
New Brunswick’s Sisson Mine added to Ottawa’s list of ‘nation-building’ projects

November 13, 2025 180 views

New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt is holding a news availability on the heels of Prime Minister Mark Carney’s announcement of the latest group of projects being submitted for fast-tracking consideration. A tungsten mine in Sisson Brook, N.B., is on the list, as is a nickel mine in northern Ontario, a hydroelectric project in Iqaluit, a transmission line and an LGN project both in northwest British Columbia and a graphite mine in Quebec. Tungsten is an exceptionally strong metal used in steel production for military and mining equipment, and for storing energy. The federal government says tungsten markets are highly concentrated, and this project has the potential to make Canada a reliable supplier of the critical mineral to domestic and international partners while creating hundreds of new jobs. Carney and Holt…

