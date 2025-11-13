National News
What is Ksi Lisims LNG, B.C. project being fast tracked by Feds?

November 13, 2025 176 views

By Canadian Press Staff The Ksi Lisims LNG facility in northern British Columbia and the North Coast Transmission Line that is planned to power it are among major projects that Prime Minister Mark Carney says will be reviewed for fast-track permitting and approval. Here are some facts about Ksi Lisims LNG, which has already been prioritized by the B.C. government. What will Ksi Lisims LNG do? The project is designed to be a massive LNG export facility in waters off the province’s northwest, in Nisga’a Nation territory. Based on two floating platforms, it would process up to 22.4 billion cubic metres of gas per year resulting in exports of 12 million tonnes of LNG per year. That is almost as much as the 14-million-tonne capacity of the first phase of…

