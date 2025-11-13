National News
ticker

Minister promotes rural, western and Indigenous pathways to continued tourism success

November 13, 2025 192 views

By George Lee, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Macleod Gazette A rich tapestry of western heritage unfolds beyond Alberta’s big cities and more famous destinations, providing amazing opportunities for tourists and rural entrepreneurs alike. That’s among the key messages offered up by Andrew Boitchenko, who joined cabinet last May as the province’s latest minister of tourism and sport. Boitchenko told The Macleod Gazette in a recent interview: “Rural Alberta is a chance to show visitors our communities’ connection to our western heritage, so they can actually see it and experience it.” Traditional farms and ranches are big in Alberta’s story, but there’s much more on offer. Among experiences worth exploring are glamping, hiking and snowshoeing adventures, Indigenous knowledge walks and corporate retreats. One destination success story Boitchenko points to is…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Indigenous Gross Domestic Income increased at faster pace than rest of Canadian economy, says StatCan rep

November 13, 2025 201

 By Sam Laskaris, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com Various surveys and the Canadian census have long…

Read more
National News

Man charged with impaired driving at RIDE program

November 13, 2025 187

BRANT, ON -A Six Nations of the Grand River man is facing impaired driving charges after…

Read more